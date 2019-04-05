Daybreak Interview – Mammal Mayhem at the Museum of Arts and Sciences

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you’re a fan of animals and are looking for an educational activity to do with the family, the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon has something for you. It’s the museum’s annual Mammal Mayhem event, which is happening this weekend.

Sherry Singleton, the museum’s Director of Communications, visited Daybreak to talk about all the family fun the museum will be offering. She also brought along a little friend, Penny the hedgehog!

- Advertisement -

Mammal Mayhem is Saturday April 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Rd in Macon.

Click on the video to see the full interview.