41Today: Summerella performs in Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Zone 4 recording artist Summerella is in Middle Georgia to meet with students and showcase her skills.

Summerella and Power 107.1 are visiting students who are preparing for the Georgia Milestones.

Summerella is also performing live Friday night at Blitz Seafood Bar and Grill in Warner Robins. Blitz is located at 1804 Watson Blvd. It is First Friday and Ladies Night.

Summerella also stopped by 41Today to chat about what’s next for her music career.