Cat of the Week: Bellini

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a little gray kitten named Bellini!

- Advertisement -

Bellini was one of the most loving kittens that has come into the 41 studios! Ashleigh Allen, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, said that the perfect owner for Bellini would be a college student or family looking to get their first kitten!

If you’re interested in adopting Bellini or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!