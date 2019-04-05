Firefighters stair step climb to honor 9/11

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – To honor those who lost their lives during 9/11, local firefighters plan to participate in a stair climb.

This event is a mixture of firefighters and citizens who plan to climb 110 flights of stairs. Some firefighters will wear full gear.

All proceeds will go to Georgia Fighters Burn Camp which sends burn victims and their siblings to summer camp each year.

About 89 participants plan to climb.

The stair climb happens Saturday at the Fickling building on Mulberry Street.

Opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m.