Jones County Library reopens after renovations

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State and local officials gathered at the newly renovated Jones County Library to reopen the building with a ribbon-cutting event.

After some issues with the building, the library needed to move to a temporary location for the last year.

The library now has a new layout, a new way to look up books, and a new computer lab.

The Director of Middle Georgia Regional Libraries Jennifer Lautzenheiser says the library was a joint project between the city, the county, the regional library system, and the state.

“We have hit all of the important aspects of library service. We have cooperative community spaces, advanced technology and we have full accessibility for all people through their entire life span. So we really believe this is a library for the future of Jones county,” Lautzenheiser said.

The library was funded by a $1.3 million grant and is now open to the public.