Macon DA: Seven people indicted in Fort Valley State University sex investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- New developments today in an investigation that has lasted for more than a year, and a story we first reported in October.

The seven people facing criminal charges after a sex investigation were indicted this week, according to the Macon District Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment:

Ernest Harvey, 47, of Kathleen; Kenneth Howard, 57, of Riceboro; Ryan Jenkins, 32, of Albany; Charles Jones, 58, of Fort Valley; Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins; and Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele, each are charged with one count of solicitation of sodomy and two counts of pandering stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Former Fort Valley State University executive assistant to the president Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, 49, of Fort Valley, is charged with six counts of prostitution, three counts of pimping and two counts of solicitation of sodomy on allegations she performed sex acts in exchange for money and arranged to provide another prostitute for the men.