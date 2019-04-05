Scattered Storms hang around through the weekend

Tomorrow:



Saturday will be a cloudy and warm day across much of Middle Georgia. We will see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly by the afternoon. Highs should stay mainly in the upper 70’s with a few areas getting into the 80’s. Sunday will see a similar chance of rain but highs will be in the 80’s for much of Middle Georgia.

Monday:



By Monday another low pressure system will approach Middle Georgia and bring heavy rain as well as a chance for strong storms. This should exit the area by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain Totals:



Middle Georgia remains in a drought with the area remaining behind by several inches of rainfall. Across the southeast widespread totals of 1-2″ are likely through Tuesday.