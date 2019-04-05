Walk With a Doc gives people a chance to ask questions while promoting better health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Navicent Health invites everyone in the community to its first “Walk With a Doc” event in hopes of encouraging better health.

The event happens at Central City Park this Saturday. It will be held on the first Saturday of each month.

Walk With a Doc allows the community to walk alongside healthcare professionals and ask them questions.

The events are open to everyone and you can walk at your own pace and distance.

Dr. Harry Strothers with the Family Health Center leads the first walk.

“Walking has hundreds of different reasons why it’s good for you. It’s good for your brain, good for your muscles, good for your bones, good for your cardiovascular system, good for your mental health, so there are lots of reasons,” Strothers said.

Registration takes place at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

Check Medical Center Navicent Health’s Facebook page for updates.