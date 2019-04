MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Warner Robins man has been indicted for shooting a man in Byron. It happened in 2017 at 136 Twin Lakes Court. The indictment was returned in Peach County Superior Court this week.

David Lee Billings, 58, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault for the death of 35-year-old Lloyd Goldie.

According to the GBI, the shooting stemmed from an argument.