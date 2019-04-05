MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon woman with drugs and a gun on April 3rd around 12 p.m.

Deputies say they patrolled Ibex Street and Houston Avenue. That’s when they saw a male fail to use his turning signal and stopped the Honda Accord.

Deputies say the driver pulled into the backyard of a house on Ell Street. He then fled on foot.

Authorities say that deputies lost sight of the driver but detained the passenger.

Authorities identified the passenger as 22-year-old Jewell Denise Jones of Macon. Deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from both the vehicle and Jones.

While deputies checked the car they found a pink book bag with a revolver in it. They also found another bag with individually packed bags of marijuana and six Ecstasy pills.

Authorities took Jones to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

She is being held on a $14,150.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.