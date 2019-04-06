Deputies investigate robbery, bomb threat at Macon credit union

The incident happened just before 10:00am at the Robins Financial Credit Union at 4066 Hartley Bridge Road.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning robbery and bomb threat. It happened just before 10:00am at the Robins Financial Credit Union at 4066 Hartley Bridge Road.

According to a news release, a female pulled into the drive-thru teller lane and passed a note to the teller.

Deputies say it was reported that the note stated there was a bomb in the bank and to pass money out or the bomb would be activated. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and drove off toward Houston Road on Hartley Bridge Road.

It’s reported the suspect covered her face with a mask and sunglasses. She was driving a black Nissan, possibly an Altima, with no tag on it.

No one was injured, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.