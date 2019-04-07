Severe storms possible in Middle Georgia Monday

After a weekend of scattered showers and warm temperatures in Middle Georgia, we look ahead to a chance of strong storms by Monday afternoon. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated spin-up tornado, as well as large hail cannot be ruled out.

Timing:



While a few storms will be possible out ahead of the main line of storms, the late afternoon is when we are expecting the greatest chance of strong storms. There will likely be enough instability from the temperatures in the 80’s, that the storm sustain themselves while moving through the area. Our northwest counties will see the strong storms first, and can expect heavy rain as well as strong winds.



By 5pm, just in time for your commute, the line should mostly be out of our northern counties, but rain will linger behind. We are expecting the strongest storms along the leading edge of the line of storms.



Rain will not be over once the main line of showers and storms moves out. Heavy rain will be possible into Tuesday as well, but our threat for severe weather drops behind the afternoon line and by Tuesday night many of us should be drying out for much of the rest of the week.

As always be sure to have a way to get warnings and track the storms (our 41NBC Accuweather app is free in your app store and will send warning alerts to your phone as they are issued) and be sure to stay weather aware through the day tomorrow.