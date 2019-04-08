Bridge replacement means 150 day road closure in Dodge County

The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing Milan-Chauncey Road in Dodge County for the next 150 days.

EASTMAN, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing Milan-Chauncey Road in Dodge County for approximately 150 days. Crews are replacing the bridge at Sugar Creek due to its age and condition. The current bridge built in 1956.

Only local traffic will be allowed in the area. Other drivers should follow posted detour signs.

- Advertisement -

Motorists traveling north on Milan-Chauncey Road will be directed to travel south on Milan-Chauncey Road, keep right on Sweet Home Church Road for 2.45 miles then turn right on Milan-Eastman Road for 1.68 miles. Motorists will turn right on GA 165 for 4.8 miles then turn right on US 23/GA 27 for .55 miles.

Motorists traveling to Milan-Chauncey Road southbound will continue on US 23/GA 27 for .55 miles then turn left on GA 165 for 4.8 miles. Motorists will turn left on Milan-Eastman Road for 1.68 miles and either turn left on Sweet Home Church Road for 2.45 miles then turn right on Milan-Chauncey Road or continue straight on Milan-Eastman Road.