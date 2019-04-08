MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The Director of Crescent House Kem Sanderson and Navicent Health joined Daybreak to discuss signs that the public can watch for when it comes to child abuse or neglect – if you see something, say something!

The Community Partners will host the Seventh Annual Child Abuse Prevention Symposium Promoting End of Abuse and Neglect on April 10.

The event takes place at the Medical Center, Navicent Health’s Peyton Anderson Health Education Center, at 877 Hemlock Street in Macon from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Participants may register at www.navicenthealth.org ($30 registration fee, $15 for students with student ID).