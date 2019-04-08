Macon man arrested with drugs, intent to distribute

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man who possessed drugs with the intent to distribute.

Sheriff’s deputies patrolled Hillcrest Avenue and Inverness Avenue on April 6th around 2 a.m.

Deputies say they saw a male who seemed to hide in a dark area. Authorities identified the male as 25-year-old Andre Terrell Chatman of Macon.

Deputies say when they approached Chatman, he ditched a book bag that he was carrying. When deputies asked about the bag Chatman became defensive.

Authorities say Chatman told deputies that he had marijuana in the bag. Deputies say they detained Chatman while they searched the bag.

Authorities say that deputies found multiple individual bags of marijuana and Ecstasy pills in the bag.

Deputies arrested Chatman and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged Chatman with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

Authorities released Chatman on a $10,650.00 bond on April 7, 2019.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.