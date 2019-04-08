FVSU one of two Georgia institutions to research, dispense medical marijuana

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -State and local lawmakers are giving a clear picture on the bills passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Fort Valley State University was full of politicians for its Ham and Eggs Legislative Breakfast and Georgia Agricultural Showcase Friday morning.

Politicians highlighted that FVSU will be one of two universities to research, grow, and dispense medical marijuana.

“The Farm Bill, for Fort Valley State to be designated with some appropriation with the Farm Bill. With that in mind, it was a good day for FVSU, it’ll mean a lot to the university to get in on the growth side and the dispense side,” Representative Calvin Smyre said.

U.S Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, U.S Senator David Perdue, and State Senator John F. Kennedy say Middle Georgia came out on top during this year’s legislative session.

The passing of House Bill 324 allows families to use cannabis for medical uses.

Secretary Perdue and Representative Smyre say being able to grow marijuana will be huge for Middle Georgia’s agriculture.

When it comes to protecting farmers, and their crops, Senator Perdue says he’s upset about the Disaster Relief Bill not passing. Not just for Georgia, but the country.

“We’re hot and heavy every night in negotiation. I’m very hopeful here in the next short period that we’ll get some type of compromise. President Trump has been very cooperative and workable in terms of moving towards getting to a package that is financially responsible, but meets the needs of the people across 12 different states,” Senator Perdue said.