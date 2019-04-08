Kroger looking to fill 600 positions with one-day job fair

The job fair will take place at stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina on Saturday, April 13, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Kroger is holding a one-day job fair across three states, including Georgia. The event is an effort to fill more than 600 full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair will take place at stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina on Saturday, April 13, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those interested in working at Kroger should apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and simply return to their preferred store. No appointments are necessary.