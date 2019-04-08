MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man in a stolen car.

Authorities say it happened when deputies saw a stolen Chevrolet Impala at the Cobble Hill Apartments at the 3000 block of Rice Mill Road on April 4th around 3 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say as they tried to stop the car, it sped off.

Authorities say that after a short pursuit on Pio Nono Avenue, the Impala’s rear tire blew out. That’s when the driver lost control of the car and fled on foot.

Deputies say they caught 17-year-old Rahkon Marketh Howard of Macon. Howard had a small amount of marijuana. The passenger of the car got away while deputies detained Howard.

Related Article: Macon man arrested in connection with stolen car investigation

Authorities took Howard to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Taking Auto

Felony Fleeing and Eluding Police

Possession of Marijuana less than an Ounce

He is being held on an $8,450.00.

The car was reported stolen earlier at the Sunoco Gas Station at 2510 Pio Nono Avenue around 12 a.m. The owner left the car running while going into the store.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.