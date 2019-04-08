MGA set to bring new enrollment center and residence hall to campus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are two new additions coming to Middle Georgia State University in Macon.

MGA is set to open a new student residence hall and enrollment center on its Macon campus in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Vice President For Enrollment Management, Jennifer Stenander says the University is giving students more opportunities as enrollment increases on campus.

“We have the second highest percentage growth in the University System of Georgia, we want to accommodate our students as much as we can,” Stenander said.

The entryway to the new residence hall will face the Macon Campus Recreation and Wellness Center and the Enrollment center will be located off Eisenhower Parkway and will be visible from Interstate 475.

Related Article: Delta and Middle Georgia State University present partnership to pilot students

Both facilities are being funded entirely by private donations.