New outdoor classroom at the Museum of Aviation

The new outdoor classroom is a three year project for the National STEM Academy.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There’s a new outdoor classroom available at the Museum of Aviation. Students and teachers are excited about it!

The outdoor classroom has been a three year project for the National STEM Academy. The room offers different ways for students to learn and thrive outdoors. It has self-sustainable energy sources, like solar panels and a wind turbine for hands-on student learning opportunities. It also has a weather center where weather patterns and analysis can be learned.

- Advertisement -

Melissa Spalding, the museum’s Director of Education, says the students and teachers can use the outdoor classroom for their STEM programs .

“We are going to be teaching about renewable energy sources, conservation efforts, and water purification,” said Spalding.

You can sign up classes within the room and get more information by visiting the Museum of Aviation’s website.