The old Boeing Facility will house a new aerospace program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Middle Georgia’s Aerospace Industry is expanding and plans use the old Boeing Facility at Middle Georgia Regional Airport to do it.

Through a unique and rare partnership between Macon-Bibb County, Central Georgia Technical College, and Robins Air Force Base, the aerospace industry will expand and use the building. It now serves a purpose for not only Middle Georgia but the Region.

- Advertisement -

This program will strengthen and support the base along with creating a sustainable workforce.

Robins Air Force base is a $3.15 billion industry.

The program is an innovative arrangement between federal, state, and local governments.

Students from CGTC can attend classes at the facility, jet engine mechanics, and learn to put a plane together.

Macon Mayor Robert Reichert says that this unique arrangement will provide mentorship opportunities between experience civil service employees and young students and faculty of CGTC. It will not only provide the training, but also the mindset that demands procedure and devotion to the community.

Senator David Perdue and Governor Brian Kemp were also in attendance today, and say this partnership is important to the United States.

Commander General John Kubinec says that it took three things to get where they are today: vision, perseverance, and leadership.

About 450 students will be alongside 300 new air force base employees to become a commodities maintenance group that works on aircraft components and structural work.

This new program begins in July.