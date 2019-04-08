Severe storms possible overnight tonight, through Tuesday

Tonight:



Strong storms will be possible overnight in the southwestern portion of Georgia. Right now we are watching for the possibility of storms forming in Florida and pushing into the area during the early morning hours. Because these will be moving in during the early hours, it is important to have a way to get your warnings.

Tuesday:



Heavy rain is likely during the early morning hours on Tuesday and we could also see the chance of gusty winds and small hail. An isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out on Tuesday. Scattered showers will continue through much of the afternoon with clearing by Tuesday night.

Wednesday:



By Wednesday the rain will push out of the area and we will see high pressure move in, in its place. This means plenty of sunshine as well as warm temperatures through Thursday.

Weekend:



Scattered showers are possible beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend. Sunday is looking like the best chance for storms across Middle Georgia, with warm muggy conditions sticking around as well.