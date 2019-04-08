Macon man arrested with stolen gun, possession of drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man with a stolen gun and drugs.

Deputies say they patrolled Houston Avenue near Eisenhower Parkway around 2 p.m. on April 7th. That’s when they noticed a Honda Accord with dark tinted windows.

Authorities say that deputies stopped the car on Eisenhower Parkway. Deputies identified the driver as 29-year-old Daphanie Martin of Macon.

Authorities say that while the deputy was talking to Martin, they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car.

Deputies say they checked the car and found a 10mm semi-auto pistol with multiple bags of Marijuana and other drug-related objects. Authorities say that the gun showed as stolen out of Macon on January 4th.

The passenger, 28-year-old Deontae Dewayne Satcher of Macon, told deputies that the drugs and gun belonged to him.

Authorities took Satcher to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Felony

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Satcher is being held on a $25,250.00 bond.

Authorities say they issued Martin a citation for the dark tint on her vehicle and released.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.