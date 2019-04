The 2nd Annual Middle Georgia Women's Expo is taking place at the Tubman Museum on Sunday, April 7th.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Willing Women Empowerment is hosting its 2nd Annual Middle Georgia Women’s Expo.

It’s taking place at the Tubman Museum on Sunday, April 7th from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.

The community is invited to network with women of all ages and backgrounds. The purpose of the expo is to encourage, educate and empower women within beauty, health and wellness industries.

