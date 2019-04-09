Two men arrested on Burton Avenue for possession marijuana, gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men who possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Deputies say that the incident happened on April 8th around 1:30 a.m. when they patrolled Burton Avenue and Sharon Avenue. That’s when they saw a Ford Fusion parked the wrong way.

Authorities say that the car pulled off when the deputies turned around.

Deputies say they stopped the car and talked to the occupants. That’s when they discovered that the passenger, 22-year-old Cedric Rashaad Daniel, had a warrant for Fraudulent Check Writing.

Authorities say Daniel also possessed a small bag of marijuana.

Deputies then asked the driver, 21-year-old Antarius Kenta McCoy, if there was anything in the vehicle. McCoy told deputies that he possessed a gun and some marijuana in the vehicle.

Authorities took McCoy to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. He is being held on a $5,700.00 bond.

Authorities took Daniel to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony and for the unrelated warrant

Authorities released Daniel on a $12,850.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.