Dr. Curtis Jones is honored as National Superintendent of the Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Superintendent, Doctor Curtis Jones, was honored after being named 2019 National Superintendent of the Year in February.

Dr. Jones has more than 20 years of experience and is involved in many community organizations.

He says he’s humbled by this honor and looks forward to the future.

A formal program proceeded the celebration where Dr. Jones was acknowledged by friends and collegues for his achievement.

A special announcement was also made that Dr. Jones was offered an extension to his contract to stay in Bibb County which he accepted.

Dr. Jones was also awarded a handful of gifts. He received a basketball signed by the Atlanta Hawks.

A video message from the Atlanta Falcons CEO along with signed merchandise.

A $175,000 scholarship made in his name to be awarded to students.

Also, a video message from former President Jimmy Carter.

Dr. Jones made a huge impact on Bibb County and wants to continue to improve the schools.