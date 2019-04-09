Deputies arrest man in east Macon with marijuana, intent to distribute

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in east Macon with marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Deputies say the incident happened when they patrolled Shurling Drive and New Clinton Road on April 7 around 12:30 p.m. That’s when they saw a car run a red light.

Authorities say that the deputies stopped the Lincoln Town Car and questioned the driver, 28-year-old Quijohnnie D’Angelo Harvey. Deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Authorities say that Harvey admitted to deputies that he possessed marijuana. They say they searched the car and found a bag containing marijuana.

Deputies say they arrested Harvey and took him to the Bibb County Jail.

Authorities charged Harvey with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. They released Harvey on a $5,700.00 bond on April 8, 2019.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.