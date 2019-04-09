Historic Georgia restaurant reopens after Christmas fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A historic Georgia restaurant has reopened months after a fire caused extensive damage.

Savannah’s Olde Pink House reopened its first-floor dining rooms, bar and tavern on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Local news outlets report the restaurant has been closed for renovations since a Christmas tree caught fire in an upstairs ballroom in late December. The fire caused extensive damage.

No one was seriously injured in the fire. One woman had cuts on her hands after kicking out a window to escape the flames.

The second floor of the restaurant will remain closed for now.

The restaurant is located in a Savannah house built in 1771.