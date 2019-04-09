Restaurant Report Card: April 9, 2019

We start in MONROE County this week with health scores:

El Tejado ON 310 Cabines rd.n Forstyh scored a 96

Pizza Hut ON 53 N. Lee st. in Forsyth scored a 95

Now to Bibb County:

Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe on 4150 Jones rd. in Macon got A 87

Gourmet Goody Box ON 2055 Eisenhower pkwy in Macon got A 92

Panera Bread on 181 Tom Hill Sr. blvd in Macon scored a 94

20’s Pub and Sub ON 3078 Riverside dr. in Macon scored a 85

NOW TO HOUSTON

McDonald’s ON 1413 Sam Nunn blvd in Perry scored a 90.

Waffle House ON 1287 South Houston Lake rd. in Warner Robins scored a 100.

Hardees ON 2829 Watson blvd in Warner Robins scored a 90.

Curry Mantra ON 4025 Watson blvd ste 290 in Warner Robins a 85.

Bojangles ON 495 Booth rd. in Warner Robins scored a 100.