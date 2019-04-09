Strong storms possible Tuesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure center and cold front will pass through Middle Georgia this afternoon resulting in the chance for showers and a few strong storms.

TODAY.

After a wet start to the morning, showers and thunderstorms will move back in this afternoon. A low pressure center will finally move into Middle Georgia this afternoon dragging with it a cold front that will give us the chance to see some strong storms across our area once again this afternoon. For temperatures today we will top out in the middle and upper 70’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

As of 5 am on Tuesday, April 9th, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed nearly all of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk level for the day. The main storm threats today will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour as well as the potential for large hail. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. Make sure that you have a way to get severe weather warnings if they were to be issued. Our 41NBC Accuweather app is free in both the Apple and Android app stores and allows you to customize your alerts to your desires.

Tonight we will see the cold front clear the area and that will allow us to get rid of the lingering showers. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

High pressure builds into the region and that will keep us dry for a couple of days as a wedge front sets up across the Peach State. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will be in the low 80’s under a sunny sky before falling into the middle 50’s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Thursday will be partly sunny before clouds begin rolling in later in the day. By Friday another cold front will make its way into Middle Georgia before stalling out across the region. This frontal boundary will stay draped across our region until a stronger cold front clears everything out on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast on Sunday afternoon and evening.

