Sunshine and dry weather returns for Wednesday

Tomorrow:



High pressure moves back in across our area, bringing clearing and sunshine to the area as well as breezy conditions. Highs will be back in the 80’s and upper 70’s by the afternoon. This will likely be the nicest day of the week.

This Week:



Scattered showers move back in by Thursday night ahead of a cold front that will graze Georgia on Friday. Many of us will be staying dry on Saturday, but by Sunday we are looking at the chance of severe storms.

Severe Storms Sunday:



Looking at the setup for storms on Sunday, there is increasing concern that we could see strong to severe storms. Right now is the time to plan for the potential that we see tornadic storms on Sunday night, but hopefully the forecast backs off that solution.