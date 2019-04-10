Workout Wednesday: Safe lifting techniques to avoid a back injury

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Lifting weights is a great to work on your core, legs and arms. When you’re lifting, you need make sure you’re doing it the right way so you don’t get a back injury.

Catalina Torres Lopez, from Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, stopped by Daybreak to show us how to safely lift weights so you don’t injury yourself.

- Advertisement -

For a full list of classes at Navicent Health’s Wellness Center you can check out this website: https://www.navicenthealth.org/wellnesscenter/home

Click on the video for the full workout.