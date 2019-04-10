WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Central Georgia Technical College’s Warner Robins campus will offer an evening childcare program this fall, thanks to a $35,000 grant.

The college will be running the pilot program in the Fall 2019 semester based on feedback from surveys and focus groups of current and potential students.

Tiffany Beckford has been a student at CGTC for about a year. She relies on family members to take care of her daughter while she attends night classes.

She says opening the Child Development Center for nighttime care will help her out tremendously.

Brett Copeland is the Assistant Director at the Child Development Center and has been working there for 10 years.

He says the college needs evening childcare in order for students to attend evening classes and be successful.

More than 200 evening classes at CGTC meet at times beyond the Child Development Center’s hours of operations.

“We know that there are several student parents out there, who haven’t been able to come back to school or haven’t been able to continue because they need to work during the day time,” Copeland said. “Access to evening childcare that’s close by where they will be going to school is critical for their success”.

Copeland says more employees will be hired before the program starts.

The child development center is prepared to stay open as late as needed to help students attend classes.