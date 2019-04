MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Mercer University shows its school spirit in a different way.

Two bridges over I-75: the Stadium Drive bridge and the Georgia 74 bridge were coated with an orange specialty paint.

Penny Brooks, the Communications Specialist for the Georgia Department of Transportation, says that the department doesn’t usually get requests like this.

The project cost Mercer University $15,000 dollars.