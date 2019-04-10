Commissioners, Board of Education President have heated discussion about BOE being member of Land Bank Authority Board

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During the Macon-Bibb Tuesday morning committee meeting, there was a heated discussion about having someone from the Bibb-County Board of Education on the Macon-Bibb County Land Bank Authority Board.

Currently, four people serve on the board for the Land Bank Authority, but there’s room for five.

- Advertisement -

Board of Education President Lester Miller says the District should have a seat on the board. Miller says the district has money to help eliminate blight near schools and it can build on the blighted properties.

Commissioner Bert Bivins, who serves on the land bank board, says adding someone from the District won’t resolve anything.

“The Urban Authority, the Industrial Authority, when they have these kinds of projects that have anything to do with taxes is that the superintendent should be included or his designee,” Bivins said.

Related Article: Bibb County Board of Education settles lawsuit with tech companies

Currently, there’s an intergovernmental agreement between the Land Bank Authority and the School District, which means the Land Bank Authority is to extinguish School District taxes on the tax-delinquent property.

Some commissioners say there needs to be someone from the district serving on the board.

“It’s not subject to a vote or discussion by the Land Bank Authority. It is not subject to discussion in a vote by the Board of Education members. Those are hoops no one else has ever jump through,” Commissioner Mallory Jones said.

Before voting on the issue, Commissioner Elaine Lucas wants both the Land Bank Authority and District to meet and discuss the idea first.

Commissioners voted to table this and revisit it next committee meeting.