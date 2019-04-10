Downtown businesses to remain open during ‘Brooklyn’ filming

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The HBO series ‘Brooklyn’ is filming one of its episodes in downtown Macon starting this weekend. There will be road closures on Second Street, Cherry Street, Mulberry Street, and Cotton Avenue April 14-19.

Visit Macon’s Vice President of Development Aaron Buzza says businesses will stay open. The show’s production company is compensating businesses, because they know they may lose some business.

“Downtown can be used for not just Georgia, but it can be Chicago,” Buzza said. “It can be New York because of the structure and architecture and the time that it was all built.”

An e-mail from Macon-Bibb Public Affairs says ‘Brooklyn’ is a drama revolving around a police force. The show’s pilot was partially filmed in downtown Macon in May and June of 2018.