Georgia Academy for the Blind honors military families

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to celebrate and honor the sacrifices and experiences of military children.

The Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon celebrated students and staff of Military families Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The annual tradition highlights not only the school’s military families, but also the thousands of active and retired military families in the country. It brings attention to the unique challenges military children face as many move around often.

Military students Georgia Academy for the Blind staff were recognized for their sacrifices that sometimes go unnoticed.