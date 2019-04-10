Historic Capricorn Studios set to reopen in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University is set to re-open the historic Capricorn Sound Studios in downtown Macon by the end of this year.

The recording studio captured and defined the 1970s Southern Rock sound with a roster of talented artists who later became legends.

Mercer University Senior Vice President of Communications Marketing Larry Brumley says the Mercer Music at Capricorn will be a multi-purpose, 20,000-square-foot complex designed to leverage Macon’s music heritage to create Macon’s music future.

“The heart of this project is the music incubator with rehearsal rooms for musicians to be able to rehearse and collaborate,” Brumley said.

The original Capricorn Sound Studios facility was opened in 1969 by Capricorn Records co-founders Phil Walden and Alan Walden, along with Otis Redding.