Hump Bridge construction begins, mayor calls it the “grand entrance of downtown”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It will soon be easier to access downtown Macon.

The Second Street Corridor project, a plan 20 years in the making according to Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert, continues.

Crews started tearing down the old hump bridge at Second Street and Little Richard Penniman Blvd. Wednesday morning as part of the project.

“Hump Day” is a term people use to refer to the middle of the work week, but this “Hump Day” had a different significance.

“With a new modern bridge that will link this new connector and tie Mercer University and I-75 into the downtown area,” Reichert said.

Using almost $10 million of SPLOST funds, the county is changing the grand entrance into downtown.

The new corridor will connect south, west and east Macon, I-75, I-16 and hospitals to downtown.

“It makes it restaurant friendly, retail friendly, and shop friendly,” Reichert continued. “I think you’re going to see a lot happening in the next few years in downtown Macon. Especially through this south downtown approach.”

The project is getting business and restaurant owners excited with the completion on the horizon.

“I think that’s great for businesses,” Ocmulgee Brewpub Marketing Director Kaitlynn Kressin said “It increases tourism. It increases the amount of people who are walking around downtown and just that easy entrance and exit is going to be really great for the city.”

Businesses are almost over the “hump” of construction on Second Street.

“It is a bit of a challenge at times, but it’ll be worth it in the end,” Kressin said.

Reichert says the Macon Transit Authority will get two new electric buses, and the plan is to have a route on the connector between Mercer and downtown.

The project is scheduled to be complete by early January of 2020.