Child Abuse Symposium keeps conversation going about child abuse prevention

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention month and Crescent House, a service of the Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health, is hoping to have an open dialogue about the issue.

The 7th annual Child Abuse Symposium Wednesday was designed to meet the needs of abused children.

Kemberlie Sanderson, Crescent House manager, says five children die every day due to child abuse.

She says the symposium gave tips on how to deal with these situations, but mostly on how to prevent abuse.

Sanderson says one way we can help as a community is keep an open conversation with children we are close to.

The reality is it’s not always a stranger we have to keep an eye out for, Sanderson said.

Sometimes it’s people we know.