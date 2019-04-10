The Masters’ Life: Par 3 Contest Experience

If you happen to be at The Masters on a Wednesday, there’s one must-see marquee event and that’s the Par 3 Contest. A time when you can get a little bit more exposure to the players. A great time to get some pictures and interactions.

BY JOSH AUBREY

My son Kyler and I got our first chance at going to The Masters’ when he was about 12 years old.

When we went, we didn’t know too much about the Par 3 Contest. We went on a Wednesday, and a little after lunch, everyone just started heading down to the par three contest, so we joined them.

It was so much fun. We enjoyed the laid back style and seeing the golfers with their families having fun was pretty cool.

Since then, we have been lucky enough to go just about every year for about 15 years. In that time we have gotten to know some of the Augusta National members, who have been kind enough to put Kyler at the same spot every year, giving him a great opportunity to see most of the golfers when they are finishing things up.

We have gotten to know and meet a lot of the most famous golfers around.

Some of them are the current pros like Tiger Woods, Jordan Speith, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, and Phil Mickelson. But the unique thing about the par three contest is the older golfers still play.

So we have also gotten to know and meet people like the late Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Player.

They are usually grouped together, and they have all gone out of their way to come up to Kyler, say hello, and sign something for him.

It’s something I sure don’t take for granted, and it’s just another example of how the current PGA golfers, and those who came before them, give back.

The Par 3 Contest is something I’d encourage anyone who can, to try to get out and watch.

Josh Aubrey is a reporter for the Statesboro Herald, a Morris Multimedia property in Statesboro, Ga.