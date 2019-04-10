Multi-car accident sends 2 to hospital, charges pending

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three car accident that happened on Eisenhower Parkway at Log Cabin Drive just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three car accident that happened on Eisenhower Parkway at Log Cabin Drive just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say a white Toyota Sequa, driven by 20 year-old Jonathon Canipe, ran the red light on Eisenhower Parkway.

- Advertisement -

Canipe’s vehicle hit a silver Acura TSX, driven by 47 year-old Felicia Stribling. Her vehicle was then pushed into a blue Kia Optima, driven by 34 year-old Jada Wilborn.

Canipe and Stribling were taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center for treatment. Both are listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured, and charges are pending.

Related Article: Macon teen in hospital after being shot Friday night

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.