MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Downtown Macon’s revitalization continues.

A music bar called “j.b.a.” is scheduled to open on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. across from Raffield Tire later this year in the space La Bella Morelia occupied before moving to Mulberry Street.

Macon-Bibb’s Planning & Zoning Commission conditionally approved the business at its meeting Monday.

Owner Brandon Lawler says the bar will feature live music spanning several genres, including jazz, blues and funk.

The entertainment will be combinations of booked local and regional bands, hosted local jam nights and featured individual musicians from in and around Macon.

“Right now, it’s really just about the music,” Lawler said Wednesday. “Beyond that, I don’t want to give too much away, but we’ll see. I want to try to improve the whole block. I know I replaced a restaurant, so the idea of maybe bringing a food truck down here every now and then, I’d love to sponsor one and (it) sit on the corner here.”

Lawler says he plans to open the bar this summer.

It will be open Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m to 2 a.m and on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.