Northeast High School student wins more than $10K in essay competition

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Northeast High School announced Travion Solomon as the winner of the “Eastside Out Loud Scholarship” essay competition.

Members of the Griffith Family Foundation awarded Travion with a scholarship for $10,000 with an additional $2,000 from the New York Life Central Georgia General Office.

- Advertisement -

In November 2018, students were asked to share stories from their communities which highlighted assets and offered solutions to the challenges.

The essay competition was a way for students to honor and highlight the voices of the youth.