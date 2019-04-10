Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 1-8

By

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Baldwin County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Bibb County:

Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe

5580 THOMASTON RD #10 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Z Beans Coffee

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Chefspring, LLC.

2310 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Gourmet Goody Box

2055 EISENHOWER PKWY STE C-19 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Panera Bread #918

181 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

20’s Pub and Sub

3078 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, Inc.

891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Hud’s Bar & Grill

2213 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

H&H

807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Waffle House #2036

1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

Lil Benny’s Smokehouse

881 WIMBUSH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

QSR Gray Highway, LCC dba DUNKIN DONUTS

1040 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

The Greek Bar and Grill

587 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

Waffle House #218

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

Little Caesar’s Pizza

1477 PIO NONO MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

The Fish House II

3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

Houston County:

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Waffle House #1663

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Hardee’s #1501985

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Ole Times Country Buffet

1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Martin’s BBQ

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

Owens Boarding House

106 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

Jones Wings and Things

700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Waffle House #162

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Shells

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Chick-fil-A

1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

Little Caesar’s

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

Captain D’s #8303

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

BBQ Monsters Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

White Diamond Grill, Inc.

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

John’s Mexican Restaurant

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

1 Family Deli LLC

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

My Tahi & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

Monroe County:

El Tejado

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019

Little Caesar’s

140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Grits Cafe, Inc.

17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

Peach County:

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Tony’s BBQ & More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles

100 HAMILTON PT STE 155 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Silly Lilly’s Soul Food

118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Grammy’s Shaved Ice

103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019

Washington County:

Lewis Lake Restaurant

1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019

Tina’s Catering

264 ARCHER RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville

147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019

Huddle House

147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019