Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 1-8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Baldwin County:
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Bibb County:
Tommy’s Bakery & Cafe
5580 THOMASTON RD #10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Chefspring, LLC.
2310 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Gourmet Goody Box
2055 EISENHOWER PKWY STE C-19 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Panera Bread #918
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
20’s Pub and Sub
3078 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering, Inc.
891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Hud’s Bar & Grill
2213 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
H&H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Waffle House #2036
1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
Lil Benny’s Smokehouse
881 WIMBUSH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
QSR Gray Highway, LCC dba DUNKIN DONUTS
1040 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
The Greek Bar and Grill
587 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
Waffle House #218
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
Little Caesar’s Pizza
1477 PIO NONO MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
Houston County:
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Waffle House #1663
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Hardee’s #1501985
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Ole Times Country Buffet
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Martin’s BBQ
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
Owens Boarding House
106 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
Jones Wings and Things
700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Waffle House #162
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Shells
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
Little Caesar’s
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
Captain D’s #8303
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
BBQ Monsters Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
White Diamond Grill, Inc.
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
John’s Mexican Restaurant
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
1 Family Deli LLC
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
My Tahi & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
Monroe County:
El Tejado
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2019
Little Caesar’s
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Grits Cafe, Inc.
17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
Peach County:
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
100 HAMILTON PT STE 155 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Silly Lilly’s Soul Food
118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Grammy’s Shaved Ice
103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2019
Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2019
Washington County:
Lewis Lake Restaurant
1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2019
Tina’s Catering
264 ARCHER RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2019
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019
Huddle House
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2019