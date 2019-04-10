A few showers possible Thursday ahead of weekend storms

Thursday:



Another warm day is on the way for Thursday, but we will see an increase in clouds through the day. A chance of showers will be possible beginning in the late afternoon and early evening. A slight chance of rain will continue through Friday and Saturday.

Sunday:



A low pressure system will approach the area on Sunday bringing a chance of showers and storms for Sunday afternoon. Though the forecast is still 4 days out, we are seeing some signs of severe storms being possible.

Severe Storms:



As far as the threats with the storms on Sunday, the forecast is still a bit nebulous. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes will be possible, based on the forecast right now. Considering how far out we are, there is still time for the forecast to become more stable.

