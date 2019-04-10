Sunshine and warmer weather is back

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of Middle Georgia which means we will see lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

The low pressure center that moved across the Deep South over the past couple of days continues to exit Middle Georgia and move off into the Atlantic. This afternoon a weak cold front will sag to the south through our area without bringing rain or temperature relief. Temperatures today will be running above average. The average high temperature for this time of year is 75° but today we will be topping out in the lower 80’s. Overnight low temperatures will be falling into the middle 50’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

The cold front that sags to the south today will transition into a warm front before lifting north late tomorrow evening. This will allow for very few isolated showers Thursday night. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80’s while overnight low temperatures will be back in the 60’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Another cold front moves through our region on Friday, but this system will break down as it makes it to Middle Georgia. Isolated showers are in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday, but a strong cold front will move through on Sunday. This cold front has the potential to bring strong to potentially severe storms to Middle Georgia on Sunday. While it is too early to get into the specifics of this system, showers and thunderstorms are expected. We will continue to monitor this evolving system and will bring you up to date forecasts as we make them. Stay tuned to 41NBC over the next several days.

