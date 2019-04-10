Woman wanted for shooting man in stomach on Lawton Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a woman wanted for shooting a man.

The incident happened on the 3400 block of Lawton Road around 11 a.m. Deputies say 27-year-old Dereck Perkins and 24-year-old Keirra Niesha Brooks got into an argument about a cellphone.

Deputies say Brooks shot Perkins once in the lower abdomen. Authorities say that Brooks fled on foot before the deputies arrived.

The Medical Center Navicent Health listed Perkins in stable condition.

Deputies say that Brook is now wanted for aggravated assault charges. Brooks stands 5’4 tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.