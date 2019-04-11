31st annual Dogwood Festival starts Saturday in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A longtime Houston County tradition continues this weekend.

The City of Perry’s 31st annual Dogwood Festival starts Saturday with hot air balloons taking flight in the early morning hours with planned launches from the Georgia National Fairgrounds, according to an e-mail from Darlene McLendon, President & CEO of the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce. The flights are scheduled to last 45 minutes to an hour.

Downtown Perry will be filled with Arts & Crafts vendors, food vendors, the Ultimate Air Dogs and an entertainment stage from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. A hot air balloon basket will also be available for viewing and asking questions of staff from the Museum of Aviation about their summer STEM camps. Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday for the annual Hot Air Balloon Fest at the Georgia National Fairgrounds West Field. This year's event will include static display balloons, tether rides and a Kids Zone.

The Chamber plans a Military Salute which will include a 100′ tall American Bald Eagle balloon flanked on each side with patriotic balloons piloted by Colonels Drew and Stephens from Robins Air Force Base. Drew and Stephens will be joined by Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth and Mayor Pro-Tempore Randall Walker.

Other events include a dog show at Georgia National Fairgrounds, a fishing tournament and the 7th annual Kids Fishing Derby at Go Fish Education Center.