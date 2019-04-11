April showers brings May flowers, bugs, fleas, ticks, mosquitoes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s about that time of year when our furry friends start itching and scratching a little more than usual.

With an active pest season on the way, we need to protect our pets so we can protect our homes.

Ben Dupree, the Senior Service Center Manager for Arrow Exterminators, says there are a lot of ways we can prevent an infestation.

Make sure grass is kept cut, along with low hanging bushes.

“The ticks especially will just hang on to the grass and they just have a claw and they stick it out and wait on something to come by and that’s how they latch on to you,” Dupree said.

Dupree says that mosquitoes are going to be bad this year because of all the rain we’ve had.

Arrow Exterminators are already receiving calls about fleas and ticks.

Mosquitoes carry heartworms that can be passed along to our pets and ticks carry Lyme disease.

Taking your pets to the vet to get proper preventative medicine is the best way to keep these pests out of your life.

Veterinarian Stuart Slappey, says that fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes are a year-round problem that is all easily preventable.

If you do think you have a pest problem, call a local pest control so they can come out and treat your yard and the inside of your home with environmentally friendly sprays.

Also, be sure to take your pets to their monthly vet visits.